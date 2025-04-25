Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Incarcerated Students Excel in UP Board Exams

An impressive 91 out of 94 prisoners in Uttar Pradesh cleared the Class 12 exams, with Agra jail seeing a 100% pass rate. Overall, inmates showcased perseverance despite confinement, aided by special study arrangements and peer support. This highlights educational progress within the prison system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:13 IST
Breaking Barriers: Incarcerated Students Excel in UP Board Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An extraordinary achievement emerged from the Uttar Pradesh jails, where 91 out of 94 prisoners passed their Class 12 board exams. This marks a significant educational milestone for incarcerated individuals seeking a fresh start.

The Agra jail led the way with all 17 inmates passing the Intermediate exams, setting a high standard. Lucknow jail matched this with all eight candidates succeeding, underscoring the potential for rehabilitation through education.

Efforts by the prison administration provided inmates with the necessary resources and peer-led teaching assistance. The initiative highlights the transformative power of education behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025