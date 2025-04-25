Breaking Barriers: Incarcerated Students Excel in UP Board Exams
An impressive 91 out of 94 prisoners in Uttar Pradesh cleared the Class 12 exams, with Agra jail seeing a 100% pass rate. Overall, inmates showcased perseverance despite confinement, aided by special study arrangements and peer support. This highlights educational progress within the prison system.
- Country:
- India
An extraordinary achievement emerged from the Uttar Pradesh jails, where 91 out of 94 prisoners passed their Class 12 board exams. This marks a significant educational milestone for incarcerated individuals seeking a fresh start.
The Agra jail led the way with all 17 inmates passing the Intermediate exams, setting a high standard. Lucknow jail matched this with all eight candidates succeeding, underscoring the potential for rehabilitation through education.
Efforts by the prison administration provided inmates with the necessary resources and peer-led teaching assistance. The initiative highlights the transformative power of education behind bars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
