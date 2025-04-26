Ambitions of Integrity: Tamil Nadu's Civil Service Success

In a ceremonial event in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the state's candidates who succeeded in the 2024 civil services exam, urging them to serve with integrity for social justice. The majority of successful candidates benefitted from the 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam' initiative.

The program, launched in 2022, equips aspirants with financial support and coaching. Under its scheme, 50 of the 57 candidates trained cleared the exam, with 18 emerging as toppers. Stalin encouraged these achievers to inspire others to join the civil services, citing the high regard for Tamil Nadu's IAS and IPS officers.

Reflecting on the broader educational impact, Stalin highlighted other state programs aimed at student development. Participants included Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other key officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to nurturing talent for public service.

