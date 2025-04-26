Left Menu

Ambitions of Integrity: Tamil Nadu's Civil Service Success

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin lauds candidates who excelled in the UPSC 2024 exams. Encouraged by the 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam', 50 out of 57 successful candidates were from this program. Stalin emphasized serving with integrity for social justice and motivated others to consider civil service careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:42 IST
In a ceremonial event in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the state's candidates who succeeded in the 2024 civil services exam, urging them to serve with integrity for social justice. The majority of successful candidates benefitted from the 'Naan Mudhalvan Tittam' initiative.

The program, launched in 2022, equips aspirants with financial support and coaching. Under its scheme, 50 of the 57 candidates trained cleared the exam, with 18 emerging as toppers. Stalin encouraged these achievers to inspire others to join the civil services, citing the high regard for Tamil Nadu's IAS and IPS officers.

Reflecting on the broader educational impact, Stalin highlighted other state programs aimed at student development. Participants included Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other key officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to nurturing talent for public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

