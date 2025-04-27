Scandal in Rajasthan: Teacher's Unethical Demand Sparks Outrage
A Rajasthan teacher, Mohanlal Doda, faces suspension after allegedly forcing a student to leave an exam to prepare a chicken for him. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, prompting a ministerial inquiry. Students revealed that Doda had also dismissed the school cook, stopping school-provided meals.
Udaipur | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:23 IST
A school teacher in Rajasthan's Kotada district, Mohanlal Doda, has been suspended following allegations of unethical behavior involving a student.
Reports indicate that Doda pressured a ninth-grade student, Rahul Kumar Pargi, to abandon an exam in order to prepare a chicken for Doda to take home.
The incident has led to community uproar, with concerns escalating that Doda also dismissed the school cook, resulting in the halt of school-provided meals. A formal inquiry was initiated by Minister Babulal Kharari, leading to Doda's suspension per the district education officer's directive.
