Scandal in Rajasthan: Teacher's Unethical Demand Sparks Outrage

A Rajasthan teacher, Mohanlal Doda, faces suspension after allegedly forcing a student to leave an exam to prepare a chicken for him. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, prompting a ministerial inquiry. Students revealed that Doda had also dismissed the school cook, stopping school-provided meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:23 IST
A school teacher in Rajasthan's Kotada district, Mohanlal Doda, has been suspended following allegations of unethical behavior involving a student.

Reports indicate that Doda pressured a ninth-grade student, Rahul Kumar Pargi, to abandon an exam in order to prepare a chicken for Doda to take home.

The incident has led to community uproar, with concerns escalating that Doda also dismissed the school cook, resulting in the halt of school-provided meals. A formal inquiry was initiated by Minister Babulal Kharari, leading to Doda's suspension per the district education officer's directive.

