Scandal in Rajasthan: Teacher's Unethical Demand Sparks Outrage

A school teacher in Rajasthan's Kotada district, Mohanlal Doda, has been suspended following allegations of unethical behavior involving a student.

Reports indicate that Doda pressured a ninth-grade student, Rahul Kumar Pargi, to abandon an exam in order to prepare a chicken for Doda to take home.

The incident has led to community uproar, with concerns escalating that Doda also dismissed the school cook, resulting in the halt of school-provided meals. A formal inquiry was initiated by Minister Babulal Kharari, leading to Doda's suspension per the district education officer's directive.

