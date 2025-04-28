Left Menu

Odisha Exam Irregularities: Government Vows Action

Odisha’s Higher Education minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, has promised action against those responsible for irregularities in recent OPSC and OSSC exams. Errors in test papers, including incorrect question allocation between Anthropology papers, have prompted candidate protests and calls for further examinations to cover omitted syllabus sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:31 IST
The Odisha Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, announced on Monday that the state would take stringent measures against individuals responsible for irregularities found in the recent OPSC and OSSC examinations.

Following the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination 2023, candidates reported errors in the Anthropology paper, where questions were switched between Paper I and II. Similarly, those taking the OSSC combined recruitment exam flagged significant omissions in the syllabus, including essential subjects like General English and Odia language.

The state ministry has assured candidates that investigations will be initiated into these examination setbacks. Meanwhile, several job aspirants demonstrated at the OSSC office, demanding a re-examination for aspiring traffic and excise sub-inspectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

