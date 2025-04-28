Cardinals Gather for Historic Conclave: The Next Chapter in Church Leadership

In a significant development, Roman Catholic cardinals are set to meet in a secret conclave beginning May 7 to elect the next leader of the global Church. According to a senior Vatican source, this decision was made during a closed-door meeting of cardinals, marking their first assembly since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

The formal announcement is expected to follow soon, but the decision underscores the urgency and weight of the task ahead. This conclave brings together 135 eligible cardinals from around the world, all under the age of 80, to decide on the next spiritual leader for the Church's 1.4 billion members.

Past conclaves, in 2005 and 2013, were completed in just two days, highlighting the intensity and importance these meetings hold within the ecclesiastical community and beyond.

