Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Board Achieves Record Pass Percentages

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Board announced impressive pass percentages for classes 10, 11, and 12. Vidhanashu Sharma and Bhumika topped their respective classes. Increased participation highlighted burgeoning interest in Sanskrit. Exams were conducted under strict surveillance, ensuring transparency and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Board announced its results for classes 10, 11, and 12 on Wednesday, with commendable pass percentages ranging from 87.82% to 92.58%. This year marked a notable increase in participation, with 8,708 more students taking the exams compared to the previous year.

Vidhanashu Sharma from Gyanodaya Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Mau, topped class 10 with 93.42%, while Bhumika from Ambaji Ashram Secondary Sanskrit School, Jaunpur, led class 12 with 85.21%. Students and parents can access the results on the official website, www.upmssp.com, said officials.

The exams featured enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring from a centralized control room, ensuring a fair and transparent examination process. This year, a total of 1,075 out of 1,265 Sanskrit secondary schools participated, with the exams being conducted at 247 centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

