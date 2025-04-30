Evaluating Impact: How RTE and PM POSHAN Shape Education in Delhi

A new study assesses how Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, alongside the PM Poshan scheme, affect enrolment patterns in Delhi's schools under the Directorate of Education.

The survey, conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is titled 'A Study of the Enrolment Trends with respect to RTE Entitlement and PM POSHAN in Delhi.' It aims to evaluate how these initiatives impact dropout rates and student retention.

Focus groups include 40 students each from classes VIII and IX, 20 parents, five teachers, and the head of each school. The data collection is set to finish by May 7, revealing the schemes' effectiveness in supporting student nutrition and retention.

