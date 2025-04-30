Left Menu

Evaluating Impact: How RTE and PM POSHAN Shape Education in Delhi

A study is examining the influence of the Right to Education (RTE) entitlements and the PM Poshan scheme on enrolment patterns in Delhi schools. Conducted by SCERT, it focuses on dropout rates and will gather data from students, parents, teachers, and school heads across Delhi by May 7.

Evaluating Impact: How RTE and PM POSHAN Shape Education in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A new study assesses how Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, alongside the PM Poshan scheme, affect enrolment patterns in Delhi's schools under the Directorate of Education.

The survey, conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is titled 'A Study of the Enrolment Trends with respect to RTE Entitlement and PM POSHAN in Delhi.' It aims to evaluate how these initiatives impact dropout rates and student retention.

Focus groups include 40 students each from classes VIII and IX, 20 parents, five teachers, and the head of each school. The data collection is set to finish by May 7, revealing the schemes' effectiveness in supporting student nutrition and retention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

