West Bengal Class 10 Results: Triumph and Toppers Unveiled

Over 86% of candidates successfully passed the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik exam this year. Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata stood out with the top success rates. Adrit Sarkar achieved the highest score, and the class 10 exams were conducted from February 10 to 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of academic excellence, 86.57% of the 969,425 candidates cleared this year's West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik examination, as announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday morning.

Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata emerged as the districts with the highest percentages of successful candidates, according to WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly.

Top scorer Adrit Sarkar, hailing from Raiganj Coronation High School, led with an impressive 696 marks. He is determined to pursue medical science post-Class 12. Meanwhile, Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal shared the second spot with 694 marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

