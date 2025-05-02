West Bengal Class 10 Results: Triumph and Toppers Unveiled

In a display of academic excellence, 86.57% of the 969,425 candidates cleared this year's West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik examination, as announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday morning.

Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata emerged as the districts with the highest percentages of successful candidates, according to WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly.

Top scorer Adrit Sarkar, hailing from Raiganj Coronation High School, led with an impressive 696 marks. He is determined to pursue medical science post-Class 12. Meanwhile, Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal shared the second spot with 694 marks.

(With inputs from agencies.)