Celebrating Educational Excellence: ARISE 2025 Awards Open for Applications

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the opening of applications for the third installment of the ARISE Excellence Awards 2025. This is the first edition since achieving autonomous status in 2024, set to honor schools revolutionizing education via innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, all aimed at supporting India's vision for 2047.

This year's awards encompass new categories to reflect schools' evolving role beyond academia as drivers of creativity, digital integration, and national heritage. Notably, they now feature tracks for both government and private institutions, encouraging equality.

ARISE President, Mr. Praveen Raju, stated the awards highlight inspiring educational transformations aligned with India's 2047 vision. The ceremony is set for September 12-13, 2025, during the ARISE National Conference in New Delhi.

