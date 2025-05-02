West Bengal's Rising Stars: Madhyamik Examination Success

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced an impressive pass rate of 86.57% out of 969,425 candidates for this year's Madhyamik examination.

Pipping others, Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata emerged as top-performing districts, officials revealed.

Leading the charge among the students, Adrit Sarkar scored 696 marks, clinching the top spot with a stellar 99.43%. Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal secured the second rank with 694 marks each, while Ishani Chakraborty took the third spot as the highest female scorer with 693 marks.

Acknowledging the hard work of the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Education Minister Bratya Basu delivered warm congratulations on social media. Banerjee emphasized future successes for the students and gratitude for their supportive families and teachers.

The announcement also included visionary aspirations from the topper, Adrit Sarkar, who intends to pursue medical science. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)