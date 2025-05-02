Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Nepalese Student Deaths at KIIT

The tragic death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old Nepalese student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, has instigated diplomatic efforts by the Nepalese government to ensure a thorough investigation. Prisa was found hanging in her hostel room, just 74 days after the suicide of another Nepalese student, Prakriti Lamsal.

The unsettling recurrence of such incidents has led the Nepal Embassy to engage with Odisha's Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, seeking assurances for the safety of the approximately 1,000 Nepalese students studying at the institution. The Nepalese Foreign Minister has also expressed deep condolences and pushed for diplomatic initiatives, while India's Ministry of External Affairs has extended support to Prisa's family during this distressing time.

Amid rising tensions, the Odisha Police have launched a probe into Prisa's death, marking it as an unnatural death case. However, controversy surrounds the topic as the National Human Rights Commission had previously pointed out lapses in student safety after a similar incident, only for its recommendations to be legally contested. The unfolding events have prompted further diplomatic discussions, emphasizing the need for reinforced safety measures and thorough investigations.

