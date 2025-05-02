Global Universities to Establish Campuses in Navi Mumbai's Mega Education Hub
Two leading universities from Australia and the UK will set up campuses in Navi Mumbai, India, investing Rs 1,500 crore each. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at the WAVES summit that these projects are part of Educity, a hub for top-ranked global universities.
In a significant development, two premier universities from Australia and the United Kingdom have signed agreements with the Maharashtra government to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
These ambitious projects, each involving an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, were disclosed at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), emphasizing the educational boom awaiting the region.
Fadnavis highlighted that Educity, the education hub in Navi Mumbai, will host campuses of 10 to 12 globally top-ranked universities, marking a significant stride for education in the area.
