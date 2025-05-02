Left Menu

Global Universities to Establish Campuses in Navi Mumbai's Mega Education Hub

Two leading universities from Australia and the UK will set up campuses in Navi Mumbai, India, investing Rs 1,500 crore each. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at the WAVES summit that these projects are part of Educity, a hub for top-ranked global universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:24 IST
Global Universities to Establish Campuses in Navi Mumbai's Mega Education Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two premier universities from Australia and the United Kingdom have signed agreements with the Maharashtra government to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

These ambitious projects, each involving an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, were disclosed at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), emphasizing the educational boom awaiting the region.

Fadnavis highlighted that Educity, the education hub in Navi Mumbai, will host campuses of 10 to 12 globally top-ranked universities, marking a significant stride for education in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025