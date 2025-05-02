Global Universities to Establish Campuses in Navi Mumbai's Mega Education Hub

In a significant development, two premier universities from Australia and the United Kingdom have signed agreements with the Maharashtra government to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

These ambitious projects, each involving an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, were disclosed at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), emphasizing the educational boom awaiting the region.

Fadnavis highlighted that Educity, the education hub in Navi Mumbai, will host campuses of 10 to 12 globally top-ranked universities, marking a significant stride for education in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)