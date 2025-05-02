Left Menu

Bihar Police Warns Against NEET-UG Fraud Amid Exam Integrity Threats

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has issued a warning against rumors and fraud attempts targeting NEET-UG aspirants and their families. As cyber fraudsters attempt to compromise exam integrity, the public is advised to report misinformation immediately. Legal consequences await those involved in deceitful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has issued a stern warning to the public concerning potential fraud threats related to the upcoming NEET-UG examination scheduled for May 4. Cyber fraudsters have been reportedly making deceptive calls, falsely promising answer sheets to aspirants and their parents.

In an advisory released on Friday, police urged citizens not to be swayed by such misinformation. The EOU emphasized the importance of maintaining the examination's integrity amid ongoing rumors on social media platforms. Any suspicious offers or interactions should be promptly reported to authorities.

Last month, EOU's efforts led to the arrest of Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind several notorious paper leak scandals. His gang, spread across multiple states, has been implicated in compromising numerous recruitment exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

