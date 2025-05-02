Bihar Police Warns Against NEET-UG Fraud Amid Exam Integrity Threats

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has issued a stern warning to the public concerning potential fraud threats related to the upcoming NEET-UG examination scheduled for May 4. Cyber fraudsters have been reportedly making deceptive calls, falsely promising answer sheets to aspirants and their parents.

In an advisory released on Friday, police urged citizens not to be swayed by such misinformation. The EOU emphasized the importance of maintaining the examination's integrity amid ongoing rumors on social media platforms. Any suspicious offers or interactions should be promptly reported to authorities.

Last month, EOU's efforts led to the arrest of Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind several notorious paper leak scandals. His gang, spread across multiple states, has been implicated in compromising numerous recruitment exams.

