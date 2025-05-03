Karnataka's KREIS Schools Shine with Impressive SSLC Results

The KREIS schools in Karnataka have delivered an outstanding performance with a 91% pass rate in the SSLC exam for the academic year 2024-25, surpassing the state average of 62.34% as announced by the Karnataka Social Welfare Minister, H C Mahadevappa.

KREIS, a network of government-operated residential schools, provides free education for children from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds. H C Mahadevappa emphasized the role of education as a tool for achieving social justice.

S S Nagesh, Joint Director of KREIS, highlighted the schools' dedication to serving diverse communities, including those traditionally marginalized. Of the 31,726 students who passed, 34.1% earned distinction, and 55.9% achieved first-class marks. The results also indicated girls outperforming boys in the exams held throughout the state's 2818 centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)