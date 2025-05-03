Left Menu

Karnataka's KREIS Schools Shine with Impressive SSLC Results

Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) schools reported a 91% pass rate in the SSLC exams for 2024-25, surpassing the state's average of 62.34%. The network, catering to disadvantaged communities, showcases impressive results compared to other government and private schools. Girls notably outperformed boys in the exams.

The KREIS schools in Karnataka have delivered an outstanding performance with a 91% pass rate in the SSLC exam for the academic year 2024-25, surpassing the state average of 62.34% as announced by the Karnataka Social Welfare Minister, H C Mahadevappa.

KREIS, a network of government-operated residential schools, provides free education for children from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds. H C Mahadevappa emphasized the role of education as a tool for achieving social justice.

S S Nagesh, Joint Director of KREIS, highlighted the schools' dedication to serving diverse communities, including those traditionally marginalized. Of the 31,726 students who passed, 34.1% earned distinction, and 55.9% achieved first-class marks. The results also indicated girls outperforming boys in the exams held throughout the state's 2818 centers.

