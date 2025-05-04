Three Men Nabbed in NEET Scam Attempt

Three men have been detained by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to defraud a NEET candidate of Rs 40 lakh by offering a leaked question paper, according to an officer's statement on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, reportedly took the student and his family to Gurugram on Friday, demanding payment for the paper. Suspicious of the deal, the family demanded to see the paper and, when refused, contacted authorities.

The incident coincides with the underway National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), a pivotal examination for medical college admissions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)