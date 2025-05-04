Left Menu

Three Men Nabbed in NEET Scam Attempt

Three men were detained by Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for attempting to defraud a NEET candidate of Rs 40 lakh by offering him a leaked question paper. The suspects were apprehended after a sting operation involving the student's family. The NEET-UG exam is currently in progress nationwide.

Updated: 04-05-2025 12:13 IST
Three Men Nabbed in NEET Scam Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been detained by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to defraud a NEET candidate of Rs 40 lakh by offering a leaked question paper, according to an officer's statement on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, reportedly took the student and his family to Gurugram on Friday, demanding payment for the paper. Suspicious of the deal, the family demanded to see the paper and, when refused, contacted authorities.

The incident coincides with the underway National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), a pivotal examination for medical college admissions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

