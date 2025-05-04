NEET-UG 2025: Stricter Security, New Challenges and Unprecedented Toughness
Over 20.8 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG examination amidst heightened security and probes into alleged malpractice. Despite no significant incidents, security and authenticity remained paramount. The exam, criticized for its challenging and lengthy nature, renewed focus on problems of question leaks and exam integrity.
- Country:
- India
The NEET-UG exam saw participation from 20.8 lakh candidates, conducted under stringent security across over 5,400 centers worldwide. Despite attempts of malpractice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) reported no major incidents, illustrating the effectiveness of upgraded monitoring and security protocols.
Concerns about the exam's integrity continued, with police detaining several individuals in alleged scams, and authorities closely monitoring social media channels spreading false information. The education ministry coordinated with various agencies to ensure a fraud-free examination process.
This year's NEET-UG was notably challenging, testing students' analytical skills beyond textbook knowledge, exerting time management pressures. Experts noted the shift in exam philosophy, prompting discussions about future adjustments to the entrance test processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
