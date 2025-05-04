Left Menu

Security Tightens as NEET-UG Exam Takes Place Across Odisha

The NEET-UG 2025 exam was conducted in Odisha, ensuring stringent security measures from CCTV monitoring to senior police involvement. Despite a peaceful execution across 27 locations, an aspirant was denied entry due to a documentation error. Meanwhile, a gang was arrested for charging bribes to NEET aspirants.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-Graduate (NEET-UG) was held across 27 locations in Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, under tight security on Sunday. CCTV cameras were installed and overseen by senior police officers.

At Bhubaneswar, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and DCP Jagmohan Meena reviewed security arrangements across 32 centers in town, ensuring no malpractices. Despite this, an aspirant was barred entry for being delayed due to an accident and documentation issues.

Amidst stringent measures, the examination was conducted peacefully statewide. However, the police arrested four individuals for allegedly attempting to charge Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh per NEET aspirant for admission.

