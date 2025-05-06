Left Menu

KLEF Secures 100% Placements with Record-High Packages

The Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation achieved 100% placements for its 2024-2025 class. Over 425 companies offered 6,100 jobs in the recruitment drive. Top packages reached Rs. 75 lakh. Initiatives like workshops and real-world learning contributed to the exceptional success. Early recruitment for the 2026 batch has started.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), Deemed to be University, is celebrating an impressive milestone, securing 100% placement offers for all eligible graduates of the 2024-2025 academic year. Marking its commitment to educational excellence, KLEF has facilitated over 6,100 job opportunities through the participation of 425 companies.

Among the employment offers include 4,700 domestic placements, complemented by 43 international offers and 31 international internships. The highest package this year reached an astounding Rs. 75 lakh per annum. KLEF's dedication to aligning education with industry needs stands evident as it continues its streak of consecutive years of perfect placement records.

KLH Hyderabad also excelled, particularly in its Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, and Artificial Intelligence departments, with 680 placement offers for 520 registered students. The university attributes its success to a curriculum rich in real-world application, expert-led workshops, and a comprehensive placement training strategy augmented by strong industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

