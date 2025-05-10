New Pathways: DoE Unveils NIOS Enrollment Guidelines

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has outlined new guidelines for government school students aiming to enroll in Class 10 via the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the 2025-26 session. This initiative seeks to reduce dropout rates among students who have recurrently failed exams by offering them an alternative educational opportunity.

The eligibility criteria specify that students from government schools under DoE, who have been declared 'fail' or placed in 'compartment' in Class 9 or 10 at least twice up to the last session, can apply for the NIOS programme. However, those who failed for the first time in the 2024-25 session are advised to continue attending their regular schools.

The guidelines also state that only students with valid School Leaving Certificates are eligible. School heads are tasked with identifying and enrolling eligible students, ensuring updates in the Management Information System before registration. The circular further indicates that classes will be held at 75 centers in Delhi, with a variety of subjects available, including Home Science and Painting.

