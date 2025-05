Harvard Faces Major Federal Funding Cuts Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump's administration has slashed an additional $450 million in federal grants to Harvard University, escalating a confrontation over alleged liberalism and antisemitism at the prestigious institution.

Following previous funding freezes, a federal task force criticized Harvard as a "breeding ground for virtue signalling and discrimination," demanding the university undertake significant reforms to regain taxpayer support.

In response, Harvard filed a legal challenge to the sanctions, arguing against the administration's demands for leadership overhaul and policy changes. The move comes amid similar pressures on other high-profile universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)