Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over University Notice Supporting Armed Forces on X

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College issued a notice asking students and faculty to follow Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's X handle in support of the armed forces. The notice faced criticism for promoting subservience and was subsequently withdrawn, with clarification that it aimed to boost morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over University Notice Supporting Armed Forces on X
notice
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College found itself at the center of controversy after urging students and staff to follow the official X handle of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and share his pro-armed forces posts. The notice was retracted amid backlash from critics who saw it as promoting subservience.

Principal Arun Kumar Attree explained that the notice aimed to boost the morale of the armed forces in line with the UGC's Nation First Campaign, asserting it had no direct link to the vice-chancellor. However, due to misunderstandings, the college administration decided to withdraw it.

The notice, dated May 12, was uploaded online but later removed. Critics, including DU Academic Council Member Prof Maya John, condemned it as an imposition of authority. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Singh, who joined X recently, has been posting about Indian armed forces' operations, calling for national pride and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025