Controversy Erupts Over University Notice Supporting Armed Forces on X

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College found itself at the center of controversy after urging students and staff to follow the official X handle of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and share his pro-armed forces posts. The notice was retracted amid backlash from critics who saw it as promoting subservience.

Principal Arun Kumar Attree explained that the notice aimed to boost the morale of the armed forces in line with the UGC's Nation First Campaign, asserting it had no direct link to the vice-chancellor. However, due to misunderstandings, the college administration decided to withdraw it.

The notice, dated May 12, was uploaded online but later removed. Critics, including DU Academic Council Member Prof Maya John, condemned it as an imposition of authority. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Singh, who joined X recently, has been posting about Indian armed forces' operations, calling for national pride and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)