Left Menu

APEC Growth Falters Amid U.S. Tariffs: Trade Ministers Gather in Jeju

APEC's latest report indicates stalled export growth in the region as trade ministers gather in Jeju. Amid U.S. tariffs, exports are projected to rise by just 0.4%, down from 5.7% last year. The meeting will address multilateral trade challenges and potential WTO reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:22 IST
APEC Growth Falters Amid U.S. Tariffs: Trade Ministers Gather in Jeju
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) warned on Thursday of negligible export growth in the region due to U.S. tariffs, while trade ministers commenced their annual gathering.

Exports are expected to rise by a mere 0.4% this year, a steep fall from last year's 5.7%, according to APEC's regional trends analysis report. The economic growth forecast for the region has also been cut to 2.6% from the previous 3.3%.

The meeting will see trade representatives engage in discussions about multilateral trade and cooperation, including potential reforms to the World Trade Organization, which the U.S. administration criticizes for allegedly favoring China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025