Jammu Region Schools Reopen Amid Eased Indo-Pak Tensions
Schools in five border districts of the Jammu region reopened after an eight-day closure following Indo-Pak tensions. While students and teachers expressed relief at returning, schools near the Indo-Pak border remain closed for safety. Educational activities continue as authorities emphasize strict adherence to safety protocols.
- Country:
- India
Schools across five border districts in the Jammu region resumed operations after being closed for eight days due to rising Indo-Pak tensions, much to the relief of students, teachers, and parents.
However, schools in close proximity to the Indo-Pak border remain closed as a precaution. On reopening, special morning assemblies were held to emphasize peace and safety.
Transportation operators welcomed the return to routine life. Educational activities resumed in specific zones, with the administration ensuring strict safety protocols and coordination with local authorities to facilitate a smooth transition back to regular schooling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: Intel and Tejas Networks Unveil D2M Laptops
Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics
Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents
Evaluating Impact: How RTE and PM POSHAN Shape Education in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Board Achieves Record Pass Percentages