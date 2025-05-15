Jammu Region Schools Reopen Amid Eased Indo-Pak Tensions

Schools across five border districts in the Jammu region resumed operations after being closed for eight days due to rising Indo-Pak tensions, much to the relief of students, teachers, and parents.

However, schools in close proximity to the Indo-Pak border remain closed as a precaution. On reopening, special morning assemblies were held to emphasize peace and safety.

Transportation operators welcomed the return to routine life. Educational activities resumed in specific zones, with the administration ensuring strict safety protocols and coordination with local authorities to facilitate a smooth transition back to regular schooling.

(With inputs from agencies.)