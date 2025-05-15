Tragedy Strikes: AIIMS Student Found Dead in Lake

An MBBS student from AIIMS Bibibnagar tragically died by suicide, authorities reported on Thursday. The 24-year-old, hailing from Kerala, went missing after leaving his hostel on a two-wheeler.

Friends grew concerned and notified the student's parents following his prolonged absence, leading them to track his location to a lake near Bibinagar, approximately 40 kilometers from Hyderabad. The authorities, once informed, discovered the student's abandoned two-wheeler, footwear, and phone at the site.

Police enlisted expert swimmers to recover the body from the lake. The motivation behind this tragic act remains unknown, according to the police.

