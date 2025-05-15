Tragedy Strikes: AIIMS Student Found Dead in Lake
A 24-year-old MBBS student from AIIMS Bibibnagar, originally from Kerala, was found dead in a lake near Hyderabad in an alleged suicide. After failing to return to his hostel, friends alerted his parents who tracked his last location. Police found his belongings near the lake.
An MBBS student from AIIMS Bibibnagar tragically died by suicide, authorities reported on Thursday. The 24-year-old, hailing from Kerala, went missing after leaving his hostel on a two-wheeler.
Friends grew concerned and notified the student's parents following his prolonged absence, leading them to track his location to a lake near Bibinagar, approximately 40 kilometers from Hyderabad. The authorities, once informed, discovered the student's abandoned two-wheeler, footwear, and phone at the site.
Police enlisted expert swimmers to recover the body from the lake. The motivation behind this tragic act remains unknown, according to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
