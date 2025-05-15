Adidas Shareholders Reelect Chairman Despite Controversy

On Thursday, Adidas shareholders voted to reelect Chairman Thomas Rabe during the company's annual general meeting. This decision came despite objections from key investors who expressed worries about Rabe's extensive outside engagements.

Ultimately, Rabe secured his position with 64.43% of the vote, although a notable faction within the shareholder community remains skeptical about his capacity to effectively steward the company.

Critics maintain that Adidas must prioritize finding a leader with fewer external commitments, ensuring full focus on guiding the sportswear giant forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)