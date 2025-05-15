Jamia Millia Islamia Halts Turkey Ties Over National Security

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the suspension of all academic partnerships with Turkish government-affiliated institutions, citing national security concerns. This decision reflects similar moves by other Indian universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The suspension comes in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan and its condemnation of India's military actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The escalating tensions have led to growing calls within India to boycott Turkish goods and tourism.

Additionally, major Indian travel platforms have issued advisories discouraging visits to Turkey, highlighting the growing public sentiment against the nation. Universities across India, including Delhi University, have reviewed and suspended collaborations with Turkish entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)