Empowering Young Scientists: Anveshana Broadens Horizons for Karnataka's Youth

A Bengaluru-based institute, endorsed by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, is expanding its high school scientific research program to benefit under-resourced schools across Karnataka. The Prayoga Institute of Education Research, through its Anveshana initiative, now in its fourth year, provides students with opportunities for original research guided by esteemed global scientists.

The program, which has already supported 50 students and 16 active projects, offers mentorship from highly qualified professionals. Students ranging from Class 9 to 12 can participate in this free-of-cost initiative. Anveshana encourages students to conduct experiments and proposes a shift from traditional classroom learning to hands-on research, fostering skills like teamwork and creative thinking.

Testimonies from participants, like Pushpavathi from Sai Krushna Vidya Mandir, highlight the transformational impact of the program. Her project on using eco-friendly materials to cleanse pollutants gained international peer recognition. Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee of Prayoga, notes that students' publications in renowned journals reflect the program's success in nurturing young scientific talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)