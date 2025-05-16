Left Menu

Empowering Girls: Uttar Pradesh's Digital and Financial Revolution

The Uttar Pradesh government launches an initiative to digitally and financially empower over 80,000 girls in 746 KGBVs. Supported by UNICEF, the program offers free training on essential skills. By the end of October, participating students will complete courses and gain certifications, fostering self-reliance and practical knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:56 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a groundbreaking initiative targeting over 80,000 girls enrolled in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The program, aimed at providing digital and financial literacy, seeks to empower young women to become self-reliant, aligning with the National Education Policy, 2020.

Supported by UNICEF, the initiative offers free courses through the 'Passport to Earning' online platform, emphasizing essential 21st-century skills including financial decision-making, savings, investment management, and the use of digital tools such as Excel. Practical training will also enable students to identify financial fraud and manage loans effectively.

The phased approach includes appointing nodal teachers and ensuring that courses are completed by the end of October. With continuous monitoring by district coordinators and technical support from UNICEF, the program aims for successful implementation, ultimately recognizing top-performing schools with district-level awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

