Empowering Girls: Uttar Pradesh's Digital and Financial Revolution

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a groundbreaking initiative targeting over 80,000 girls enrolled in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The program, aimed at providing digital and financial literacy, seeks to empower young women to become self-reliant, aligning with the National Education Policy, 2020.

Supported by UNICEF, the initiative offers free courses through the 'Passport to Earning' online platform, emphasizing essential 21st-century skills including financial decision-making, savings, investment management, and the use of digital tools such as Excel. Practical training will also enable students to identify financial fraud and manage loans effectively.

The phased approach includes appointing nodal teachers and ensuring that courses are completed by the end of October. With continuous monitoring by district coordinators and technical support from UNICEF, the program aims for successful implementation, ultimately recognizing top-performing schools with district-level awards.

