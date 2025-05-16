Odisha's Quota Quandary: Political Turbulence Over SEBC Reservations
Odisha's decision to reserve 11.25% of seats in higher education for SEBCs sparks political clashes. While BJP hails it as a historic step, the opposition, BJD and Congress, demand a 27% quota, planning protests. Key political figures express contrasting opinions on this landmark decision's impact on educational equity.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a landmark decision to reserve 11.25% of seats in higher education for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs). This move has garnered applause from BJP's OBC Morcha and other social organizations, who expressed gratitude for the progressive step.
However, the opposition parties, BJD and Congress, are not convinced. They argue that the measure falls short of the 27% reservation they demand for SEBCs in education. The BJD plans agitation on May 21, while Congress has declared its intentions to gherao the Chief Minister's residence later in the month.
The political battle lines are drawn, with Senior BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo denouncing the reservation as deceitful for only applying to vacant seats, and not expanding into mainstream education. Despite the government's claims of historic progress, opposition figures continue to press for more extensive changes.
