Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Showdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sharply criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of withholding education funds to the state due to political disagreements. Speaking at a book release event, he claimed that Rs 2,152 crore has not been released because of Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the Centre's 3-language policy.

Stalin informed that the state government is set to challenge the non-release of funds in the Supreme Court. He expressed confidence that, much like the state's success in the Governor case which defined deadlines for gubernatorial actions on Bills, Tamil Nadu would prevail in this funds dispute as well.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to bringing education under the state list of the Constitution, emphasizing that education must be shifted to ensure it remains accessible. Stalin assured that this struggle would continue, reflecting the DMK's firm stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)