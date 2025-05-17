Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Showdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly withholding education funds due to the state's rejection of the 3-language policy. He plans to approach the Supreme Court and remains determined to shift education to the state list of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:22 IST
Tamil Nadu's Education Fund Showdown
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sharply criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of withholding education funds to the state due to political disagreements. Speaking at a book release event, he claimed that Rs 2,152 crore has not been released because of Tamil Nadu's refusal to adopt the Centre's 3-language policy.

Stalin informed that the state government is set to challenge the non-release of funds in the Supreme Court. He expressed confidence that, much like the state's success in the Governor case which defined deadlines for gubernatorial actions on Bills, Tamil Nadu would prevail in this funds dispute as well.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to bringing education under the state list of the Constitution, emphasizing that education must be shifted to ensure it remains accessible. Stalin assured that this struggle would continue, reflecting the DMK's firm stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025