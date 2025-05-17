Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Technical University Entrance Test: Over 9,000 Candidates Compete for Limited Seats

Himachal Pradesh Technical University conducted its Common Entrance Test with 9,302 candidates appearing from 10,517 applications. The exam spanned 16 centers across ten districts. Controller Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar confirmed a smooth process, with results awaited soon. Courses spanned B.Tech, Pharmacy, MCA, MBA, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh Technical University Entrance Test: Over 9,000 Candidates Compete for Limited Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Common Entrance Test organized by Himachal Pradesh Technical University on Saturday saw a high attendance, with 9,302 candidates out of a total 10,517 applications appearing for the exam. This test was conducted efficiently across 16 centers in ten districts, officials have confirmed.

Technical University's Controller of Examinations, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar, stated that the testing process proceeded without any hitches and thanked the staff for their cooperation and professionalism during the event. A diverse set of applications were received and the subjects ranged from Bachelor of Technology to Master of Business Administration.

Awaiting the release of the answer key, candidates applied predominantly for undergraduate programs like B.Tech and Pharmacy, with significant interest in postgraduate courses such as MCA and MBA. The results of the entrance test are anticipated, which will determine the allocation of seats in various technical and management programs offered by the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025