Himachal Pradesh Technical University Entrance Test: Over 9,000 Candidates Compete for Limited Seats

The Common Entrance Test organized by Himachal Pradesh Technical University on Saturday saw a high attendance, with 9,302 candidates out of a total 10,517 applications appearing for the exam. This test was conducted efficiently across 16 centers in ten districts, officials have confirmed.

Technical University's Controller of Examinations, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar, stated that the testing process proceeded without any hitches and thanked the staff for their cooperation and professionalism during the event. A diverse set of applications were received and the subjects ranged from Bachelor of Technology to Master of Business Administration.

Awaiting the release of the answer key, candidates applied predominantly for undergraduate programs like B.Tech and Pharmacy, with significant interest in postgraduate courses such as MCA and MBA. The results of the entrance test are anticipated, which will determine the allocation of seats in various technical and management programs offered by the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)