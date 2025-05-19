Left Menu

Israel Resumes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Tensions

Israel has resumed humanitarian aid transfers to Gaza through existing channels, despite ongoing tensions with Hamas. The decision follows accusations against Hamas for allegedly stealing aid, which they deny. Israel demands the release of hostages by Hamas before a new aid mechanism is established.

Updated: 19-05-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:18 IST
In a significant move, Israel has decided to resume the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza via current channels, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. The development comes as Israel navigates tense relations with Hamas, whom they accuse of misappropriating aid—a claim Hamas denies.

Since March 2, Israel had halted all humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, insisting on the release of hostages held by Hamas. Now, officials have opted to continue aid deliveries until a new mechanism can be formulated, in a bid to ease conditions in Gaza while maintaining diplomatic pressure on Hamas.

This decision underscores the complex dynamics between Israel and Hamas, as debates over aid distribution continue amidst broader regional tensions. Israel's resumption of aid is seen as a strategic choice aimed at balancing humanitarian concerns with security and political imperatives.

