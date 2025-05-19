Schools Reopen as Calm Returns to India-Pakistan Border Zone

In a significant step towards normalcy, schools on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu reopened their doors on Monday after a nearly two-week shutdown.

The closure impacted schools across 30 locations near the Line of Control and International Border, following recent military tensions sparked by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7 to counteract terror operations.

The operation, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, led to cross-border shelling that escalated into fears of war until an agreement on May 10. Officials have ensured safety measures as schools now resume normal classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)