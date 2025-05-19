Left Menu

Schools Reopen as Calm Returns to India-Pakistan Border Zone

Schools along the India-Pakistan border have resumed operations after a 12-day closure due to hostilities. This follows India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Despite most schools reopening by May 15, those near borders remained shut for added safety until now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:17 IST
Schools Reopen as Calm Returns to India-Pakistan Border Zone
In a significant step towards normalcy, schools on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu reopened their doors on Monday after a nearly two-week shutdown.

The closure impacted schools across 30 locations near the Line of Control and International Border, following recent military tensions sparked by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7 to counteract terror operations.

The operation, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, led to cross-border shelling that escalated into fears of war until an agreement on May 10. Officials have ensured safety measures as schools now resume normal classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

