Cheating Scandal Rocks Navodaya Exam Centers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant scandal has emerged as over three dozen individuals face detention for purported involvement in cheating during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment exam. Sources reveal that various candidates were apprehended possessing electronic devices aimed at circumventing exam protocols.

A Special Investigation Team, guided by an additional SP-ranked officer, has been established to investigate the fraudulence reported during Sunday's assessments. Initial probes indicate that candidates potentially paid a substantial sum, ranging from Rs 4 to 12 lakh, to anonymous cheating facilitators.

The police have disclosed that many arrested individuals hail from Haryana and were found with bluetooth earpieces. A similar incident surfaced in Dehradun where 17 candidates were captured utilizing suspicious devices. These findings suggest the potential involvement of a structured professional group in enabling the cheating activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

