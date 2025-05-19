Tragic Loss: Engineering Student's Untimely Death in Ramgarh
Mehar Khan, a 19-year-old engineering student from Ramgarh Engineering College, was found dead in her lodge room in Jharkhand. Her death is suspected to be a suicide, and further investigation is ongoing. Khan was alone at the time, as her roommate was visiting home.
A somber atmosphere pervades Ramgarh district as a 19-year-old engineering student was found dead in a private lodge on Monday, police reports have confirmed.
The deceased, identified as Mehar Khan, attended Ramgarh Engineering College in Murubanda village and resided off-campus, living with a roommate who was away in Dhanbad at the time of the incident.
Local police recovered Khan's body and, while initial evidence points to suicide, an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
