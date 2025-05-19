Tragic Loss: Engineering Student's Untimely Death in Ramgarh

A somber atmosphere pervades Ramgarh district as a 19-year-old engineering student was found dead in a private lodge on Monday, police reports have confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Mehar Khan, attended Ramgarh Engineering College in Murubanda village and resided off-campus, living with a roommate who was away in Dhanbad at the time of the incident.

Local police recovered Khan's body and, while initial evidence points to suicide, an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)