Harvard Faces $60 Million Grant Termination Over Discrimination Issues

In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday the termination of $60 million in federal grants allocated to Harvard University. The termination stems from the university's shortcomings in tackling incidents of anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination.

The decision highlights increasing federal scrutiny over universities' handling of discrimination and harassment cases. Harvard, revered globally for its academic excellence, finds itself under fire due to its alleged failure in addressing serious allegations.

This development sparks a crucial dialogue on institutional responsibility, with many educational entities likely to reassess their policies and actions regarding harassment and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)