Harvard Faces $60 Million Grant Termination Over Discrimination Issues
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has decided to terminate $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University. This decision comes as a result of the university's failure to adequately address incidents of anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination on its campus.
In a significant move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday the termination of $60 million in federal grants allocated to Harvard University. The termination stems from the university's shortcomings in tackling incidents of anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination.
The decision highlights increasing federal scrutiny over universities' handling of discrimination and harassment cases. Harvard, revered globally for its academic excellence, finds itself under fire due to its alleged failure in addressing serious allegations.
This development sparks a crucial dialogue on institutional responsibility, with many educational entities likely to reassess their policies and actions regarding harassment and discrimination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Threats and Intimidation: Disabled Woman Faces Harassment in Thane
Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets White House's demands, Trump administration says, reports AP.
NCW Demands Justice: Allegations of Police Harassment in Bengal Violence
Harassment Allegations Emerge from IPL Match Incident
VIP Scandal: Harassment at IPL Match Exposes Breach