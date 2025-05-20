Left Menu

Punjab Grapples with Early Summer Break Amid Intense Heat Wave

The Punjab government in Pakistan has advanced summer vacations for schools by a week due to an intense heat wave. The revised break commences on May 28. Additionally, school timings have been adjusted, and safety measures are in place as temperatures rise significantly across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST
Punjab Grapples with Early Summer Break Amid Intense Heat Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An unprecedented heat wave in Pakistan's Punjab province has prompted the government to declare early summer vacations for educational institutions, effective May 28, a week sooner than planned.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the Maryam Nawaz-led government took this step due to the severe heat conditions spreading across the province and the country.

To mitigate the impact of the rising temperatures, school hours are temporarily revised from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority has issued critical guidelines to ensure safety during this period. Meanwhile, forecasts indicate a continued heat wave, with temperatures soaring well above average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025