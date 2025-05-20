Punjab Grapples with Early Summer Break Amid Intense Heat Wave

An unprecedented heat wave in Pakistan's Punjab province has prompted the government to declare early summer vacations for educational institutions, effective May 28, a week sooner than planned.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the Maryam Nawaz-led government took this step due to the severe heat conditions spreading across the province and the country.

To mitigate the impact of the rising temperatures, school hours are temporarily revised from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority has issued critical guidelines to ensure safety during this period. Meanwhile, forecasts indicate a continued heat wave, with temperatures soaring well above average.

(With inputs from agencies.)