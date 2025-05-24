Left Menu

British Indian Twins Join Elite Mensa Club

British Indian twins Krish and Keira have been admitted to Mensa after achieving high IQ scores. Krish scored 162, while Keira scored 152. The twins, involved in various extracurricular activities, share a strong sibling bond. Their parents encourage their ambitions, with Krish aspiring to study at Cambridge and Keira aiming to become a commercial lawyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:03 IST
British Indian Twins Join Elite Mensa Club
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an achievement that highlights their exceptional intellect, British Indian twins Krish and Keira have earned spots in the exclusive Mensa club for their outstanding IQ scores. Krish, 11, achieved an impressive score of 162 on a Mensa Supervised IQ Test, ranking him in the top 0.26 percent of children with high IQ, while his sister Keira followed with a commendable score of 152 on the Cattell III B scale, placing her in the top 2 percent.

Their mother, Mauli Arora, an IT manager from Delhi, emphasized the inspiration Krish provided for Keira, showcasing the healthy sibling rivalry that spurred both children's achievements. Despite their competitive natures, the twins share a strong bond, often uniting against their parents during sibling disputes. The family, residing in Hounslow, west London, actively supports the twins' diverse interests, from Krish's mathematics and piano pursuits to Keira's poetry and vocal talents.

Mauli and her husband, Nischal, an electronics engineer, remain proud of their children's accomplishments and ambitious goals. Krish, who combines analytical prowess with musical talent, aspires to study mathematics at Cambridge and become an actuary, while Keira, expressing her creativity through writing and music, aims to pursue a career in commercial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025