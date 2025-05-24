British Indian Twins Join Elite Mensa Club
British Indian twins Krish and Keira have been admitted to Mensa after achieving high IQ scores. Krish scored 162, while Keira scored 152. The twins, involved in various extracurricular activities, share a strong sibling bond. Their parents encourage their ambitions, with Krish aspiring to study at Cambridge and Keira aiming to become a commercial lawyer.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an achievement that highlights their exceptional intellect, British Indian twins Krish and Keira have earned spots in the exclusive Mensa club for their outstanding IQ scores. Krish, 11, achieved an impressive score of 162 on a Mensa Supervised IQ Test, ranking him in the top 0.26 percent of children with high IQ, while his sister Keira followed with a commendable score of 152 on the Cattell III B scale, placing her in the top 2 percent.
Their mother, Mauli Arora, an IT manager from Delhi, emphasized the inspiration Krish provided for Keira, showcasing the healthy sibling rivalry that spurred both children's achievements. Despite their competitive natures, the twins share a strong bond, often uniting against their parents during sibling disputes. The family, residing in Hounslow, west London, actively supports the twins' diverse interests, from Krish's mathematics and piano pursuits to Keira's poetry and vocal talents.
Mauli and her husband, Nischal, an electronics engineer, remain proud of their children's accomplishments and ambitious goals. Krish, who combines analytical prowess with musical talent, aspires to study mathematics at Cambridge and become an actuary, while Keira, expressing her creativity through writing and music, aims to pursue a career in commercial law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking AI’s Potential: Ethical Governance and Educational Integration at the Forefront
Indian Abacus Joins World Association: Pioneering Global Educational Impact
World Bank and Bulgaria Partner to Advance Education and Boost Business Capacity
Trump's Higher Education Policy Sparks Polarization Across US
AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education