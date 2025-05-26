West Bengal's Education Crisis: Teachers Stand Firm Amid Court Decision

A delegation of six teachers, affected by a Supreme Court ruling that led to job losses, is set to meet West Bengal education officials to tackle the ongoing crisis, a protester confirmed. Though the meeting will proceed, State Education Minister Bratya Basu is not expected to attend, according to representatives.

The Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum plans to convene with department leaders at Bikash Bhavan, following the government's decision to engage in discussions. Senior education officials will engage with the protesters, who have staged a prolonged sit-in near Bikash Bhavan, seeking job reinstatement without a fresh recruitment exam mandated by the court.

Despite the urging of Minister Basu for cooperation while exploring legal avenues, and his assurance that 'untainted' teachers would retain salaries amidst the transition, tensions continue. Protests intensified after violent clashes on May 15, with demonstrators accusing the state of flawed recruitment processes amid state-directed traffic management at protest sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)