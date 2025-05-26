Left Menu

West Bengal's Education Crisis: Teachers Stand Firm Amid Court Decision

Following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated the appointments of thousands of teachers, a delegation of protesting educators seeks dialogue with state officials. While the government explores legal solutions, teachers demand reinstatement without retaking exams. The education crisis highlights procedural lapses and calls for accountability amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:13 IST
West Bengal's Education Crisis: Teachers Stand Firm Amid Court Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of six teachers, affected by a Supreme Court ruling that led to job losses, is set to meet West Bengal education officials to tackle the ongoing crisis, a protester confirmed. Though the meeting will proceed, State Education Minister Bratya Basu is not expected to attend, according to representatives.

The Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum plans to convene with department leaders at Bikash Bhavan, following the government's decision to engage in discussions. Senior education officials will engage with the protesters, who have staged a prolonged sit-in near Bikash Bhavan, seeking job reinstatement without a fresh recruitment exam mandated by the court.

Despite the urging of Minister Basu for cooperation while exploring legal avenues, and his assurance that 'untainted' teachers would retain salaries amidst the transition, tensions continue. Protests intensified after violent clashes on May 15, with demonstrators accusing the state of flawed recruitment processes amid state-directed traffic management at protest sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025