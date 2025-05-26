Byju's Delisted from Google Playstore Over AWS Payment Dispute
Byju's learning app has been removed from Google Playstore due to non-payment issues with AWS. The app is still available on the Apple App Store. An insolvency process is underway with a professional managing Byju's financial disputes. AWS is hopeful for a resolution since trying to resolve the issue since last April.
Byju's learning app has faced a significant setback after being delisted from Google Playstore due to unresolved payment dues with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Sources indicate that AWS has been attempting to resolve the outstanding account balance with Byju's since April last year.
The edtech giant, now under financial scrutiny, is being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional to address various financial obligations. Inquiries to the Professional, Shailendra Ajmera, remained unanswered.
Despite this setback, other Byju's apps remain available, and the learning app continues to function on Apple's App Store. AWS remains optimistic about resolving the payment issues while upcoming insolvency proceedings add further complexity to the situation.
