Byju's Delisted from Google Playstore Over AWS Payment Dispute

Byju's learning app has faced a significant setback after being delisted from Google Playstore due to unresolved payment dues with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Sources indicate that AWS has been attempting to resolve the outstanding account balance with Byju's since April last year.

The edtech giant, now under financial scrutiny, is being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional to address various financial obligations. Inquiries to the Professional, Shailendra Ajmera, remained unanswered.

Despite this setback, other Byju's apps remain available, and the learning app continues to function on Apple's App Store. AWS remains optimistic about resolving the payment issues while upcoming insolvency proceedings add further complexity to the situation.