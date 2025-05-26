Left Menu

Byju's Delisted from Google Playstore Over AWS Payment Dispute

Byju's learning app has been removed from Google Playstore due to non-payment issues with AWS. The app is still available on the Apple App Store. An insolvency process is underway with a professional managing Byju's financial disputes. AWS is hopeful for a resolution since trying to resolve the issue since last April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:48 IST
Byju's Delisted from Google Playstore Over AWS Payment Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Byju's learning app has faced a significant setback after being delisted from Google Playstore due to unresolved payment dues with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Sources indicate that AWS has been attempting to resolve the outstanding account balance with Byju's since April last year.

The edtech giant, now under financial scrutiny, is being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional to address various financial obligations. Inquiries to the Professional, Shailendra Ajmera, remained unanswered.

Despite this setback, other Byju's apps remain available, and the learning app continues to function on Apple's App Store. AWS remains optimistic about resolving the payment issues while upcoming insolvency proceedings add further complexity to the situation.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025