Left Menu

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: Student Visa Rules and Regulations

The US Embassy in India has issued a warning to international students, cautioning that student visas may be revoked if students drop out, skip classes, or leave their study program without notifying their institutions. In 2023, the US issued over 1,40,000 student visas to Indian students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:28 IST
US Embassy Warns Indian Students: Student Visa Rules and Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US Embassy in India has alerted international students studying in the United States about the consequences of non-compliance with visa terms. Students who drop out, skip classes, or exit their study programs without notifying their institution could face revocation of their student visas.

The Embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to the terms of student visas and maintaining student status to safeguard future eligibility for U.S. visas. The advisory was disseminated via a post on X, underscoring the necessity for students to remain compliant with visa regulations.

In 2023, the United States issued over 1,40,000 student visas to Indian students, the highest number for any country, marking a record for the third consecutive year. The US Mission in India also processed a record-breaking 1.4 million visas that year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025