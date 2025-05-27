US Embassy Warns Indian Students: Student Visa Rules and Regulations
The US Embassy in India has issued a warning to international students, cautioning that student visas may be revoked if students drop out, skip classes, or leave their study program without notifying their institutions. In 2023, the US issued over 1,40,000 student visas to Indian students.
The US Embassy in India has alerted international students studying in the United States about the consequences of non-compliance with visa terms. Students who drop out, skip classes, or exit their study programs without notifying their institution could face revocation of their student visas.
The Embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to the terms of student visas and maintaining student status to safeguard future eligibility for U.S. visas. The advisory was disseminated via a post on X, underscoring the necessity for students to remain compliant with visa regulations.
In 2023, the United States issued over 1,40,000 student visas to Indian students, the highest number for any country, marking a record for the third consecutive year. The US Mission in India also processed a record-breaking 1.4 million visas that year.
