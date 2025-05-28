Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

The Trump administration has issued a directive to stop new appointments for student and exchange visitor visas, in preparation for expanded social media vetting. The State Department, as noted in an internal cable reviewed by Reuters, is set to update its guidelines following a comprehensive review. Existing appointments will continue as scheduled.

In response to these measures, protests have flared up at Harvard University, involving both students and faculty, opposing the administration's hardline immigration policies. This stop in visa processing is aligned with broader efforts to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas, said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The initiative has drawn criticism for potentially violating free speech rights, as illustrated in the case of a Turkish student who faced detention after criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, the administration's move to restrict Harvard's international student enrollment signals an ongoing clash over policy changes with lasting implications for academic institutions.

