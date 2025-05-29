US Visa Scrutiny: Trump's Impact on International Students

The Trump administration's recent policy decisions have intensified the scrutiny of international students seeking visas, causing heightened stress and uncertainty among prospective foreign students and educational institutions across the United States.

A new State Department cable halted the scheduling of visa interviews until enhanced vetting guidelines focusing on social media activity are released. This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the administration and institutions like Harvard University, which are resisting federal policy shifts affecting international enrolment.

Critics argue that these measures could harm the US's standing as a leader in global education, with significant economic implications given that international students contribute substantially to tuition revenue. Educational leaders urge reconsideration to maintain the country's competitive edge in research and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)