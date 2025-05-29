Left Menu

SPJIMR: Pioneering Future Leaders with Top-Ranked PGPM Program

The SPJIMR's PGPM program, recognized as India's top B-school by Financial Times, offers an 18-month course aimed at professionals transitioning to general management roles. With majors in various fields and initiatives for returning women, admissions for the 2026 cohort are now open, featuring extensive international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:16 IST
The S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), hailed as India's premier business school by the Financial Times Master in Management Ranking 2024, has announced the opening of applications for its esteemed Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for the 2026 cohort. This 18-month, AICTE-approved program is meticulously designed for professionals seeking a transition into general management roles and also includes a special initiative, RESTART, aimed at empowering women returning to the workforce after a career hiatus.

PGPM boasts accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK, and is renowned for its avant-garde teaching methods. A blend of classroom and non-classroom experiences, the curriculum emphasizes real-world applications, design thinking, and a growth mindset. A significant highlight is its global exposure facilitated through immersion and exchange programs with prestigious B-schools like INSEAD and Cornell University.

The program focuses on General Management with specializations in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Information Management and Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Finance, and Human Resources. Graduates from the Class of 2023 have reported remarkable career advancements, with an average salary increase of 104%. The application process for the Batch of 2026-27, which began in April 2025, is divided into three phases to accommodate early exceptional candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

