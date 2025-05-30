Arihant Academy's Strategic Growth Drives Revenue Surge

Arihant Academy, a prominent educational services provider, announced on Friday a 35% revenue surge for the last fiscal year due to strategic expansion and cost optimization measures.

Anil Kapasi, the company's Co-Founder and Managing Director, highlighted that the company's profitability saw a significant boost, aided by focused cost-optimization efforts and operational efficiency. Key acquisitions, including Carmel Tuitions and Zen Education, have augmented their service offerings and significantly broadened their reach across Mumbai.

In fiscal year FY2024-25, revenue soared to Rs 42.58 crore from Rs 31.55 crore in the previous year, while profit after tax increased nearly threefold to Rs 4.45 crore. The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of 10% or ₹1 per equity share for FY2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)