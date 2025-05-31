Left Menu

Girls Shine in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce Results

Girls outperformed boys in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce exams. Science saw 80.53% of girls passing versus boys at 78.47%. In Commerce, 95.05% of girls succeeded compared to 89.61% of boys. Ankita Dutta and Reshmi Kumari topped in their respective streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:47 IST
Girls Shine in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of academic excellence, girls have significantly outshone boys in the recent Class 12 examinations for the Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The results, published on Saturday, were announced by JAC in the presence of Ramdas Soren, the state's Education Minister.

According to JAC Secretary Jayant Mishra, 80.53% of female students passed the science stream examinations compared to 78.47% of males. In Commerce, 95.05% of girls cleared the exams, whereas the boys registered an 89.61% pass rate. Notably, Ankita Dutta topped the science stream with 95.4% from Government High School, Govindpur, while Reshmi Kumari led in commerce with 95.2% from St Xavier's Girls Inter College, Chaibasa.

The overall success rate this year remarkably increased by 6.56% from the previous year, as Latehar district emerged as the top performer. A total of 78,186 out of 98,634 science candidates passed, with 58,720 achieving first-division marks. The announcement brought commendations from Minister Soren who lauded students, teachers, and parents for the impressive results.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025