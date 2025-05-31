Girls Shine in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce Results

In a display of academic excellence, girls have significantly outshone boys in the recent Class 12 examinations for the Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The results, published on Saturday, were announced by JAC in the presence of Ramdas Soren, the state's Education Minister.

According to JAC Secretary Jayant Mishra, 80.53% of female students passed the science stream examinations compared to 78.47% of males. In Commerce, 95.05% of girls cleared the exams, whereas the boys registered an 89.61% pass rate. Notably, Ankita Dutta topped the science stream with 95.4% from Government High School, Govindpur, while Reshmi Kumari led in commerce with 95.2% from St Xavier's Girls Inter College, Chaibasa.

The overall success rate this year remarkably increased by 6.56% from the previous year, as Latehar district emerged as the top performer. A total of 78,186 out of 98,634 science candidates passed, with 58,720 achieving first-division marks. The announcement brought commendations from Minister Soren who lauded students, teachers, and parents for the impressive results.