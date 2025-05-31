Empowering India's $7 Trillion Dream: Education, AI, and Economic Growth

Held at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, a dynamic panel discussion encompassed India's path to becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030, emphasizing the pivotal role of education and AI. Key figures from academia and industry explored how innovative curriculum designs and skill development can elevate India's economic landscape.

Dr. Ajay Yadav underscored the commitment to creating a globally competitive educational environment within India. The event saw dialogues on AI integration across disciplines, skill penetration, and the emerging startup ecosystem, positioning India prominently on the world stage in innovation and technology.

Sessions discussed AI's transformation of the finance and commerce sectors, enhancing processes and mitigating cyber fraud. Panelists highlighted the necessity of aligning educational policies with industry evolution to ensure an inclusive, innovation-driven economic future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)