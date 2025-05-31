Left Menu

India-Nepal Bond: New School Building Boosts Education

A school building funded by the Indian government was handed over to a school in Nepal's Achham district. Built with a grant of NRs. 32.40 million, the facility includes essential educational resources and aims to support the Mahendra Secondary School, which has a significant number of girl students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:09 IST
A new school building, funded by a generous grant from the Indian government, was officially handed over to Mahendra Secondary School in Nepal's Achham district on Saturday. This marks a significant contribution to enhancing educational facilities in the region.

The formal handover ceremony saw the presence of Lalit Bahadur Kunwar, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Rajendra Kunwar, Mayor of Sanfebagar Municipality, and Suman Shekhar, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy. The trio transferred management of the building to the school's management committee, as per the statement released by the Indian Embassy.

The building, erected with a grant amounting to NRs. 32.40 million under Nepal-India development cooperation, boasts classrooms, a laboratory, a computer room, a staff room, a library, and separate toilets for boys and girls. Established in 1960, Mahendra Secondary School currently educates 400 students, with a commendable 60% being girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

