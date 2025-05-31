India-Nepal Bond: New School Building Boosts Education

A new school building, funded by a generous grant from the Indian government, was officially handed over to Mahendra Secondary School in Nepal's Achham district on Saturday. This marks a significant contribution to enhancing educational facilities in the region.

The formal handover ceremony saw the presence of Lalit Bahadur Kunwar, Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Rajendra Kunwar, Mayor of Sanfebagar Municipality, and Suman Shekhar, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy. The trio transferred management of the building to the school's management committee, as per the statement released by the Indian Embassy.

The building, erected with a grant amounting to NRs. 32.40 million under Nepal-India development cooperation, boasts classrooms, a laboratory, a computer room, a staff room, a library, and separate toilets for boys and girls. Established in 1960, Mahendra Secondary School currently educates 400 students, with a commendable 60% being girls.

