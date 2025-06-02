Left Menu

Empowering Rural Youth: Sahaj and Techno India's Blue-Collar Skill Initiative

Sahaj Retail Ltd partners with Techno India Group to launch a skilling initiative across five states, aiming to train one lakh rural youths in blue-collar trades. This includes sectors such as electrical work, plumbing, and tailoring. The initiative targets youth aged 18-35, offering affordable courses and hybrid learning formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:01 IST
Sahaj Retail Ltd, an initiative by Kanoria Foundation, has forged a partnership with Techno India Group to inaugurate a blue-collar skill training program. This initiative aims to equip a targeted one lakh youth in rural and semi-urban regions with vital vocational skills.

The initial phase rolls out in five key states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It will start by training 50,000 individuals, with plans to expand to one lakh in a second phase. This program, titled Sahaj-Techno Blue Collar Jobs, is designed for young individuals between 18 to 35, with emphasis on the unemployed and those who have dropped out of school.

With support from CEO Biswajit Chatterjee, the training focuses on sectors with significant demand, such as civil construction, electrical repairs, and more. The program offers affordable courses with a hybrid mix of online and offline sessions, ensuring accessibility for even remote participants. Internships promise stipends and have placement tie-ups with global firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

