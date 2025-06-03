Left Menu

U’khand govt starts 'Super 100' program to give free coaching to medical, engineering aspirants

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 08:36 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Monday started the 'Super 100' programme to provide free coaching to 100 meritorious students for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance examination.

School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat started the programme for Class 12 science students studying in government schools under the "Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan".

Under the programme, 100 meritorious students of the state have been selected on the basis of entrance examination.

He said that in this programme to be run in Dehradun for a total of 45 days from June 1 to July 15, all the facilities will be given free to the selected students, which includes food, accommodation, study material and arrangement of teachers for coaching.

The minister said that the cooperation of Avanti Fellows organisation is also being taken in this programme.

Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Kuldeep Gairola said that after 45 days of offline studies, these students will return to their schools and after that they will be given online coaching for the whole year.

He said that during coaching, students will be continuously evaluated so that they can prepare for competitive examinations in a better way.

